Pipe band world champions 2023 crowned in Glasgow
- Published
The world pipe band champions of 2023 have been crowned after two days of competition on Glasgow Green.
Peoples Ford Boghall and Bathgate Caledonia pipe band were named winners, seeing off competition from runners up Field Marshall Montgomery from Northern Ireland and third-placed Inveraray and District pipe band.
This is the first time the West Lothian Band have won the world title.
More than 35,000 people watched the spectacle on Saturday.
Over two days the competition featured 190 bands and almost 9,000 pipers and drummers.
Pipe bands from 15 countries across the globe including Australia, Canada, USA, Israel, Malaysia and Zimbabwe took part in the prestigious event.
Glasgow, a Unesco City of Music, first hosted the World Pipe Band Championships in 1948 and has been the host city for the event every year since 1986.
Kevin Reilly, chairman of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, said: "All of the pipers and drummers who gathered in Glasgow for this year's championships did their bands and their countries proud.
"They treated our audiences to an incredible display of talent and skill, making the event a huge success and unforgettable experience.
"Huge congratulations go to our 2023 World Champions Peoples Ford Boghall and Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band - they are very deserving winners."
The event's chieftain, Glasgow's Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren, added: "It has been wonderful for the city to host the Worlds once again, bringing together the planet's finest and most talented pipers and drummers.
"It's a contest of huge importance to the global pipe band community and a firm cultural favourite here."
