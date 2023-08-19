Body of man found after fire breaks out in flat
The body of a man has been found after a fire broke out in a top floor flat in Renfrewshire.
Police Scotland confirmed the alarm was raised in Lang Street, Paisley, at about 17:00 on Friday.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent six appliances to the scene to tackle the blaze.
Officers said inquiries were continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the fire and to formally identify the man.
Road closures are in place on Lang Street and Violet Street as investigations continue at the scene.