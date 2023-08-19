Fears raised over community health worker cuts
- Published
Planned cuts to community services based in GP surgeries in some of Scotland's poorest communities have been described as "irresponsible".
Community links workers offer people help across 85 Glasgow medical centres with issues such as housing, benefits, debt and abuse.
A Glasgow GP told BBC Scotland News the service was a "lifeline to patients".
But a union has warned a £1.3m budget cut is set to reduce the workforce by a third by April next year.
There are currently 60 community link worker posts in Glasgow, with 52 provided through the city's Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) and eight employed by a charity.
However, GMB Scotland said Glasgow HSCP budget cuts of nearly £22m will cut the number to 42.
The role includes helping patients improve their health and wellbeing through the provision of advice, such as how to find community activities.
Govan-based GP Dr John Montgomery said the link workers played a "vital role" in the service his practice provided to patients.
He said: "I've been around as a doctors for over 36 years and I've seen some really crazy decisions made on healthcare.
"But this one is bordering on irresponsible because of the impact it is going to have on the most vulnerable patients in society during a cost of living crisis."
GMB Scotland, which represents many of the Community Links Practitioners (CLPs) otherwise known as community links workers, has written to Health Secretary Michael Matheson and urged him to intervene and reverse the spending cuts.
Rory Steel, the union's policy and external affairs officer, said the CLPs must be protected, especially after First Minister Humza Yousaf recently committed his government to combatting poverty.
He said: "The CLPs are doing crucial work on the front line of the battle to ease the toll of poverty on health.
"They are working in the most disadvantaged postcodes to help and protect patients at risk.
"We need more of them not less."
Community links workers are employed at health boards across the country but it is only in Glasgow that they are being threatened with cuts.
A spokeswoman for Glasgow HSCP said: "We are only able to agree contracts based on our known income from Scottish government at this time.
"Therefore it is anticipated some practices will see a reduction from a full time to a part-time worker come April next year."
The spokesperson added the HSCP were "committed to the continuation of the community links worker programme" and recognised the "considerable benefits" the service brought to patients.
A Scottish government spokesperson said it was reviewing the delivery of services across the country.