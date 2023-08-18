Allma Construction collapses with the loss of 180 jobs
More than 180 people have lost their jobs after a construction and plant hire business went into administration.
Allma Construction based in Barrhead, East Renfrewshire, was the supplier of groundwork services to housebuilders.
Administrators said it had suffered from a "sharp downturn" in in the housebuilding sector and soaring labour and material costs.
In total 181 people were made redundant, with seven retained to assist the joint administrators.
Founded in 1991, Allma Construction and Centre Plant had a turnover of £25m.
Specialist services
The business operated mainly through the Central Belt and Ayrshire.
Centre Plant provided machinery hire and haulage services mainly to Allma Construction, its sister company
Stuart Robb, of FRP Advisory, one of the joint administrators, said: "Allma Construction is a long-established and highly regarded supplier of specialist groundworks services to many of the leading housebuilders.
"Unfortunately, the business has been severely affected by a downturn in the homebuilding markets and rising labour and material costs, and despite the best efforts of the directors in exploring other options, administration was the only option.
"We will now focus on marketing the assets for sale and on providing every possible support to the staff."