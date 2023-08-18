Men jailed for shotgun murder bid that killed pet dog
Two men have been jailed for attempted murder after a shotgun attack that injured a passer-by and killed her dog.
Reece Govan, 27, and Bran Gallacher, 26, attacked Marc McDermott in Dullatur, Cumbernauld in January 2020.
Govan, who had the shotgun, was jailed for eight years and Gallacher, who had a machete, was jailed for six years.
Dog walker Michelle Butler, 56, was caught in the crossfire. Her pet Maltichon Henry died after being struck with 25 shotgun pellets.
Ms Butler sustained a hand injury in the incident.
Mr McDermott, 31, survived the attack but needed hospital treatment for a wound to his back.
At the High Court in Stirling, Judge Lord Colbeck said Govan and Gallacher, who admitted the attack, had shown "shocking, wanton criminality".
He said: "The offence to which you both pled guilty is an extremely serious one involving the use of weapons against not only the victim of the attempted murder, but also impacting upon an unsuspecting member of the public.
Both were given a three-year extension sentence, to be served in the community, during which they can be recalled to prison if they re-offend.
The trial heard Mr McDermott was attacked after arriving home with his parents on 23 January 2020.
Govan, Gallacher and a third man jumped out of a car and chased Mr McDermott down a lane.
Mr McDermott was struck on the shoulder with the machete then shot in the back.
The court heard Ms Butler and Henry had been nearby when a second shot was fired.
Ms Butler told officers investigating the shooting: "Although I think he was aiming at the guy who was on my side, it came left and was aiming more to where I was with Henry."
After hearing Henry squeal, Ms Butler scooped up her pet and ran.
Prosecutor John McElroy said: "While she had a relatively minor injury to her hand, her dog had been struck by the majority of the discharged shotgun pellets and had died."
Gallacher was previously jailed for 10 years in 2015 for his involvement in the murder of Stephen McGinlay in a busy street in Glasgow's St George's Cross in 2014.
Govan was also had a criminal history, having been jailed in August 2016 and freed on licence in November 2018.