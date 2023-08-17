Families 'devastated' by teenagers' SWG3 drug deaths
The families of two teenagers whose deaths are being treated as drug-related say they are "devastated" by the loss.
Scott Allison and Marcus Dick, both 18, attended the same DJ set at SWG3 in Glasgow on Saturday.
Mr Allison died after being found unwell at Croy train station, Cumbernauld, at about 23:20 while Mr Dick became unwell at the arts venue late on Saturday.
He later died in hospital.
Police have said the two did not know each other and there is no evidence to suggest a connection between their deaths.
However, both deaths are being treated as drug-related and inquiries are ongoing.
The families of both teenagers released a statement through Police Scotland.
Mr Allison's family said: "We are devastated by the loss of Scott who was loved very much by his family and friends.
"We are asking for privacy at this very difficult time and would like to thank everyone for their kind words."
Both men had been to SWG3's Galvanisers Yard on Eastvale Place to see a performance by DJ Ben Hemsley.
Mr Dick's family said he had went out to "enjoy a night with friends".
They added: "This is a very hard time for our family and everyone who knew him.
"We respectfully ask for privacy at this time while we come to terms with our loss."
Mr Dick, a former pupil at Coatbridge High School, was described by his headteacher as a "kind, thoughtful" person who was a "valued member of our school community".
SWG3 said it was assisting police with inquiries.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland or report information via Crimestoppers or through Fearless, an anonymous reporting site for young people.