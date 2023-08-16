Jail for teenager who murdered boy at Glasgow railway station
An 18-year-old who murdered a schoolboy at a Glasgow railway station has been jailed for a minimum of 16 years
Justin McLaughlin, 14, died in October 2021 after being stabbed in the heart by Daniel Haig, who was 16 at the time, at High Street Station.
He was taken to hospital after the attack but never recovered.
Haig had admitted delivering the fatal blow but had denied murder. He was found guilty after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.
The killer was jailed for life and will have to serve at least 16 years before he can apply for parole.
The court heard Haig had become involved in a scuffle with Justin and a group of his friends at the railway station on 16 October 2021.
The teenager pulled a knife out of his bag and was seen on CCTV chasing the group.
Justin tripped and fell before Haig caught up and stabbed him.
Haig told the trial that he had a knife in his rucksack for "protection" after claiming to have been attacked the day before.
He also said he had not intended to kill the 14-year-old.
The court had previously heard that Justin, from Coatbridge in North Lanarkshire, had begged for his mother after being attacked.
A post-mortem examination concluded that he died from a stab wound to the heart.
Justin's family said their lives would never be the same after his murder.
"He was the character of the family, his younger brothers miss him so much. He was their best friend as well as their brother," they said.
"He'll be forever our big handsome boy with a smile that lit up the room."