Number of Glasgow low emission zone fines doubles
Nearly 6,000 penalty fines were issued in July for breaches of Glasgow's low emission zone (Lez), new figures show.
The figure is twice the number issued in June, the first month the scheme to tackle air pollution in the city centre was operating.
The increase is partially due to a soft launch of the scheme in June which meant non-compliant vehicles received a maximum of one fine.
Fines totalling just under £600,000 have been issued so far.
The Lez covers an area from the M8 motorway to the north and west of Glasgow, the River Clyde to the south, and the Saltmarket/High Street to the east.
A breakdown of July's 5,933 fines shows that 777 were for repeated breaches of the new rules.
This includes one penalty rate of £480 for four Lez breaches in July.
The zone, which operates 24 hours a day and all-year round, was conceived to tackle poor air quality and every non-compliant vehicle detected initially faces a fine of £60.
Beyond the first breach, cars and light goods vehicles face fines of up to £480 per day for repeated breaches of the rules, known as surcharging, with penalties of up to £960 for buses and HGVs.
Of the 777 surcharged penalty notices issued for Lez contraventions in July, 689 were for a second breach where the penalty rate was £120.
A further 87 were for a third breach, where the penalty rate was £240.
Graham Simpson, Scottish Conservatives' transport spokesman, said: "The draconian implementation of Glasgow's Lez is already hammering hard-pressed motorists during a cost-of-living crisis.
"These eyewatering figures show why the SNP-Green council should have listened to the concerns raised by people, businesses and organisations across the city."
Majority of vehicles unaffected
A City of Glasgow council spokeswoman said: "Whilst up to 90% of vehicles entering the zone area are unaffected, the Lez standards address the most polluting vehicles which disproportionately create harmful concentrations of air pollution in the city centre.
"To discourage entry into Glasgow's Lez by vehicles which do not meet the emission standards, the penalty rate doubles with each subsequent breach.
"Surcharging only takes effect however after the first or most recent penalty charge notice could be expected to have been received by the vehicle's registered keeper.
"To allow for a period of scheme familiarisation during the first month of Lez operation in June, the council did not apply the surcharge and instead non-compliant vehicles detected in the zone received a maximum of one penalty charge notice at the initial rate of £60."
The spokeswoman added that all revenue from the Lez will be used for activities that help reduce air pollution.