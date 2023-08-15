Man seriously injured in Glasgow attack
A 35-year-old man has been seriously injured in an attack in Glasgow's Pollok area.
The man was assaulted outside shops on Ladymuir Crescent just after 20:00 BST on Sunday, in what police describe as a "targeted" attack.
He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
It is believed a firearm was used in the incident, although the victim was injured with a bladed weapon.
There was not thought to be any threat to the wider public, police said. They have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
