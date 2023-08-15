Police treating two SWG3 teen deaths as drugs-related
- Published
Detectives investigating the deaths of two 18-year-olds who attended the same DJ event in Glasgow have confirmed they are being treated as drugs-related.
The first became unwell at Croy train station, North Lanarkshire, at about 23:20 on Saturday - he was later pronounced dead in hospital.
The second took ill at the SWG3 venue at about 02:20 on Sunday. He also died in hospital a short time later.
Officers have also confirmed that they do not believe the deaths are linked.
Both men, who have not been named, had been to the SWG3 venue on Eastvale Place that night to see a performance by DJ Ben Hemsley.
Ch Supt Mark Sutherland said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the two men who have lost their lives.
"So far in our inquiries it has been established that both of these men, who were unknown to each other, attended the same event in the Eastvale Place area of Glasgow on Saturday night.
"However, inquiries remain ongoing and although we are investigating both deaths as drug-related at this time, there is no evidence to suggest there is a connection between these deaths."
On Monday a spokesperson for the venue said: "We are devastated at the news and our deepest sympathies are with the families. We will continue to assist the police with their inquiries.