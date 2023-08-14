Speeding driver admits causing death of pedestrian
- Published
A speeding driver has admitted killing a woman as she returned home from work.
Francisco Suarez-Hughes struck Angela Marshall, 55, a short distance from her front door in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, in January last year.
Crash investigators concluded the 25 year-old could have been going at almost double the 30mph speed limit at the time in his Audi S3 Quattro.
Suarez-Hughes admitted causing Ms Marshall's death by dangerous driving and will be sentenced next month.
The fatal collision occurred on Croftfoot Road in Rutherglen about 18:20 on 13 January, 2022.
Ms Marshall lived in nearby Bowhouse Drive and she had just got off the bus having finished her shift at a Glasgow city centre shop.
Suarez-Hughes - a first offender - was driving in the area at the same time.
A dog walker who spotted the blue Audi that night and described whoever was behind the wheel as "definitely putting his foot down".
999 call
Prosecutor Eric Robertson told the High Court in Glasgow: "Angela Marshall began to cross the road towards her home.
"Suarez-Hughes was driving his Audi westbound. The speed limit was 30mph.
"As she was crossing, he struck her with his vehicle. The impact caused her to be thrown."
Suarez-Hughes, of Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire, got out and dialled 999 stating: "I have just knocked someone down and I think I have killed her."
Other witnesses also helped Ms Marshall, including an off-duty nurse who happened to be a neighbour of Suarez-Hughes.
He told her that he had not seen the mum "until the last minute" and "did not mean it".
Angela did not recover despite attempts to save her at the scene. The court heard she suffered "multiple injuries".
'Wholly to blame'
The charge stated Suarez-Hughes drove at "grossly excessive speed" while approaching a blind summit on the road and failed to spot Ms Marshall, resulting in the collision.
The hearing was told his maximum estimated speed at impact could have been 57mph in the 30mph zone.
Mr Robertson said it was concluded Suarez-Hughes was "wholly to blame" for what happened.
Suarez-Hughes' lawyer Graham Robertson said: "This, on any view, is an absolute tragedy for all concerned.
"This is because of the quality of his driving, which he accepts. He will be punished and rightly so."
Lord Fairley remanded Suarez-Hughes in custody as sentencing was deferred for reports.