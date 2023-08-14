Two teenagers die after attending DJ set at SWG3 in Glasgow

SWG3 music venue in GlasgowGoogle
Both teenagers attended an event at SWG3 before they died

Police are investigating the deaths of two 18-year-olds who attended the same DJ event in Glasgow.

The first became unwell in Croy, North Lanarkshire at about 23:20 on Saturday - he was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The second took ill at the SWG3 venue at about 02:20 on Sunday. He also died in hospital a short time later.

The BBC understands officers are looking at whether drugs played a role and whether the deaths are linked.

Both men had been to the SWG3 venue on Eastvale Place that night to see a performance by DJ Ben Hemsley.

A spokesperson for the venue said: "We are devastated at the news and our deepest sympathies are with the families. We will continue to assist the police with their inquiries."

Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing.

