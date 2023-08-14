Two teenagers die after attending DJ set at SWG3 in Glasgow
Police are investigating the deaths of two 18-year-olds who attended the same DJ event in Glasgow.
The first became unwell in Croy, North Lanarkshire at about 23:20 on Saturday - he was later pronounced dead in hospital.
The second took ill at the SWG3 venue at about 02:20 on Sunday. He also died in hospital a short time later.
The BBC understands officers are looking at whether drugs played a role and whether the deaths are linked.
Both men had been to the SWG3 venue on Eastvale Place that night to see a performance by DJ Ben Hemsley.
A spokesperson for the venue said: "We are devastated at the news and our deepest sympathies are with the families. We will continue to assist the police with their inquiries."
Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing.