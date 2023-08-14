Man charged over 'racial abuse' at Greenock cricket match
A 63-year-old man has been arrested and charged over alleged racial abuse at a cricket match in Greenock.
Cricket Scotland said it was investigating an incident which took place on Saturday, following claims that an umpire was targeted.
The sport's governing body said it was committed to "eradicating racist behaviour and attitudes from our game".
Police said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and the man would appear in court at a later date.
The match between Greenock and Stenhousemuir cricket clubs was subsequently abandoned with a live stream cut short.
A report released last year found the leadership and governance of Cricket Scotland to be institutionally racist.
Cricket Scotland announced the creation of a special advisory board and said progress was being made.
Funding body Sportscotland said: "Racism has no place in sport or society. We are deeply concerned about recent reports in relation to racism in Scottish cricket and it is vital all complaints of this nature are robustly investigated and dealt with appropriately and as a matter of urgency.
"We are in close contact with Cricket Scotland relating to events of this weekend. Sport should be a fun and welcoming place for all, free from racism, discrimination and inequalities and we will continue to support Cricket Scotland as it addresses these issues."