UCI cycling: ‘I’ve had the best time and even led a conga’
- Published
As the UCI World cycling championships comes to a close in Glasgow, volunteers have been the face of the city for the tens of thousands who came to watch the events.
Among them were 15 adults with additional support needs based at the city's George Square.
With the help of staff from the local health and social care partnership they've been able to play their part in extending a big Glasgow welcome.
Staff who would normally be co-ordinating support packages, rather than working in the front line, join forces with this group and they all got something out of their experience.
We spoke to some of the volunteer pairs about their highlights of the last ten days.
Jay and Ewena
Jay, 24, said it made him feel happy to be in George Square.
"I like helping people and meeting new people and new friends.
"I did the conga and got people up to help, it was quite a big conga."
Jay is a keen swimmer and would like there to be a big swimming event at Tollcross Aquatics centre in the city so that he could volunteer for that too.
Helper Ewena noticed people were happy to come and speak to the volunteers.
"Often when we take a photo people don't walk away - they stay and chat and ask us what else is happening and what else we are doing.
"People have been going out of their way to talk to the volunteers - more than us - and that's wonderful to see.
"The job satisfaction I have got from helping them at this event. If there is anything like this coming again - we'll be there."
Gerald and Karen
Gerald, 38, from Maryhill, has been handing out maps and taking photos for visitors.
"It's been brilliant. You learn to use skills that you pick up through years of volunteering," he said.
"The best bit has been meeting new people."
Care partnership worker Karen has enjoyed it as much as Gerald has.
She said: "Gerald has been speaking to everyone. It's a great atmosphere and I have certainly become a bit more confident myself approaching strangers and asking them to have fun with us and get their picture taken."
Margaret and Raymond
Margaret, 61, has been having a ball.
"I've been handing out the leaflets and dancing with all the children. And I got my photo taken with the Lord Provost.
"It's been brilliant."
Margaret has volunteered before at the Commonwealth Games and the European Championships and she can't get enough of being part of a big event.
"I just love doing it," she says. "Every time volunteering comes up, I'm there."
Care co-ordinator Raymond has enjoyed being out and about with the volunteers.
"I'm normally office-based so this is a different side to the job - and better.
"I normally manage staff so I am not normally front line, but I've been able to do that and I've got so much out of it.
"I have loved it. I am so proud of this city - roll on the next one."
He has been impressed with the group's enthusiasm.
"Margaret is a superstar of volunteering.
"Everyone has had such a good time, meeting and greeting, showing a cheerful face."
Frank and Kenny
Frank, 33, comes from a French-speaking family, so he has loved meeting people from France who have come to the square.
"I've been out with the photo taking. It's a big event and I am very proud to be part of it, chatting to lots of people - and French people too.
"It's nice to be nice and people were nice to us too."
His volunteering buddy Kenny felt the same: "It has been absolutely brilliant, meeting new people but also to help people with additional support needs to have the same opportunities as everyone else.
"It improves people's confidence, health and wellbeing physically and mentally but also it's been magic fun.
"I've seen how welcoming a city Glasgow is - it is an experience I'll not forget."
Maryann and Craig
Maryann, who is 30, loved taking pictures and directing people to the information area.
She told BBC Scotland News her highlight was dancing with two ladies dressed as unicorns.
"We held a unicorn dance party and handed out wee sticker gems for the kids to put on their faces. "
She said she would do it all again in a heartbeat.
Care co-ordinator Craig feels the same.
"It's been absolutely fantastic on a personal level meeting a lot of people from different countries. It makes me really proud to be a Glaswegian and being part of supporting our guys.
"That's what we do. We love it and the transformation it can make in people's lives is wonderful."