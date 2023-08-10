Dad dies after being hit by car in Glasgow
- Published
A 40-year-old father has died after being hit by a car in the centre of Glasgow.
Christopher Hanton was taken to hospital after the incident in George street at 22:50 on Saturday.
A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with his death, and appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.
In a statement released through the police, Mr Hampton's family said they were "truly devastated".
It added: "Chris was a devoted and dedicated husband to Lynne and loving father to Zak with many friends and family."