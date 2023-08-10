Dad dies after being hit by car in Glasgow

Christopher HantonPolice Scotland
In a statement the family described Christopher Hampton as a dedicated husband and a loving father

A 40-year-old father has died after being hit by a car in the centre of Glasgow.

Christopher Hanton was taken to hospital after the incident in George street at 22:50 on Saturday.

A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with his death, and appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

In a statement released through the police, Mr Hampton's family said they were "truly devastated".

It added: "Chris was a devoted and dedicated husband to Lynne and loving father to Zak with many friends and family."

Related Topics