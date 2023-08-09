Man, 34, charged after hazardous material found in Glasgow flat
A 34-year-old man has been arrested after police found potentially hazardous materials in a Glasgow flat.
Seven police officers and a forensics expert became unwell after they responded to the alert in Altyre Street, Shettleston, on Monday.
Cordons were put in place and about 80 residents had to leave their properties as a precaution.
The man has been charged with domestic offences and is due to appear before Hamilton Sheriff Court on Thursday.
Det Insp Gary Smillie said: "Our inquiries into the incident are ongoing and there will be a continued police presence in the area. We continue to work closely with our partners.
"I would like to thank local residents for their patience and co-operation while we continue to deal with this incident."