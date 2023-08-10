Threat to Irn-Bru supplies as driver strike begins
- Published
A union is warning that Irn-Bru "may not get through" as drivers at the fizzy drink's owner go on strike.
The first of nine 24-hour walkouts is taking place on Friday at AG Barr's production and distribution centre in Cumbernauld.
Unite represents 11 trucker and shunter drivers who work for the company and will be taking part in the strikes between 11 August and 6 October.
AG Barr said it had made a pay offer it believed was "fair and competitive".
A ballot was held after Unite members rejected a 5% pay deal. Strike action was backed by 83% of members and the series of walkouts were confirmed in July.
A continuous overtime ban began on 8 August.
Pickets will be in place outside the main entrance to the Cumbernauld plant on Friday.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham, said: "AG Barr can afford to pay its trucker and shunter drivers far more than the penny-pinching pay cut currently on offer.
"The drivers are absolutely essential to supplies, including Irn-Bru.
"The company is cash rich with £52.9m chilling in the bank. We will back our members all the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions."
Despite talks through the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas), Unite confirmed that AG Barr had refused to move beyond a 5% pay offer for 2023.
Unite said this was a "significant real-terms pay cut", saying the broader cost of living measurement (RPI) was currently 10.7%.
The multi-beverage business increased its revenue by 18.2% to £317.6m for the year to 29 January 2023.
AG Barr increased its adjusted profit before tax to £43.5m, and due to strong revenue generation, it reported a net cash position of £52.9m.
'Sparkling profits'
Andy Brown, Unite industrial officer, said: "Unite's members have no option but to take strike action because AG Barr stubbornly refuses to give its loyal workforce a fair share of its sparkling profits.
"AG Barr's stinginess has escalated this dispute when it could have been easily resolved with a fair pay offer."
A spokesperson for AG Barr, said: "We're disappointed in the decision by 11 of our Scottish based HGV1 drivers, represented by Unite the union, to take industrial action.
"We made a pay offer that we believe is fair and competitive - in line with what has been agreed with our other employees.
"We believe we have a responsibility to be fair to everyone.
"We have contingency plans in place to maintain customer service and we will continue to work with Unite representatives and Acas to find a positive and constructive resolution."