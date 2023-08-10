Allegations rare skate among dumped dead fish off Gigha
An investigation has been launched into the alleged dumping of dead protected species of fish in Argyll.
Rare flapper skate were found among thousands of dead prawns on the sea off the island of Gigha.
Marine conservation campaign group Open Seas alleged the fish were discarded after they were caught unintentionally by a trawler while prawn fishing.
The Scottish government said it was aware of the alleged incident and a probe had started.
A spokesman said: "An active investigation is underway. It would be inappropriate to comment further."
Skate and rays, fish closely related to sharks, can be caught unintentionally during trawler fishing, but there are rules around how they should be returned to sea to give the fish a chance of survival.
Flapper skate are one of Scotland's rarest fish, and classed as a critically endangered species.
The dead fish and shellfish were found off Gigha in June.
Marine conservation group Sea Kintyre alerted police, also Scottish government designate Marine Scotland and Open Seas to the discovery.