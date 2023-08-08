Woman accused of attempting to murder 16-year-old in Glasgow
A woman has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder a teenage boy.
Paula Macauley, 41, allegedly assaulted the 16-year-old near the St Enoch shopping centre in Glasgow on 4 August 2023.
The boy was was left seriously injured after the incident and taken to hospital .
Macauley appeared at a private hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court and made no plea. She will appear at court again within the next eight days.
Court papers state that the alleged attack is to the boy's severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempted murder.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of the incident at 21:30 before the boy was taken into hospital.