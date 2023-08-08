Police treated after hazardous material found in Glasgow flat
- Published
Emergency services staff became unwell following an incident in the east end of Glasgow on Monday night.
Police attended Altyre Street in Shettleston just after 17:00 after potentially hazardous material was found in a flat.
Seven officers and a member of the Scottish Police Authority forensics staff were treated at the scene.
Cordons were put in place and about 80 residents had to leave their properties as a precaution.
Approximately 60 people spent the night at an emergency rest centre at a nearby swimming pool.
Residents have been told they can return to their properties and roads have reopened.
Ch Supt Alan Waddell said: "Our inquiries into the incident are ongoing, and there will be a continued police presence in the area. We are working closely with our partners.
"I would like to thank residents and motorists for their patience whilst we dealt with this incident. There was no danger to the wider public."