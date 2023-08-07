Flips and tricks in BMX freestyle finals at UCI championships
- Published
After Sunday's eventful men's road race, the action at the UCI World Cycling Championships in Glasgow ramped up in the BMX events.
Mathieu van der Poel claimed victory despite a nasty crash and a 50-minute delay due to a protest.
On Monday young riders and elite athletes took part in events at the Glasgow BMX Centre.
In the freestyle events, riders showed off intricate skills in the air which made for some stunning images.
All images subject to copyright