Ex-detective issues cold case plea to catch his mum's killer
The son of a Scottish woman murdered more than 30 years ago has made a fresh appeal for witnesses to come forward.
Ann Heron was found with her throat cut at her home in Middleton St George, near Darlington, on 3 August 1990.
Her husband, Peter Heron, was charged with murder in 2005 but the case against him was subsequently dropped.
Now her son, former detective Ralph Cockburn, has urged anyone with information to speak up after Durham Police launched a new appeal last week.
Mr Cockburn, a former Strathclyde Police officer, said that his mother's case was the only murder he had been associated with that had not been solved.
"That does make it difficult. I've just got to put my faith in the police at Darlington," he said.
"It's been a long time that they've been investigating, so clearly there have been some mistakes and some errors made - but on the whole I think they've done a good job."
Ms Heron, 44, had been sunbathing in her garden during the afternoon and was last seen at 15:30.
Her body was found in her living room by her husband at about 18:00. Police said there were no signs of a struggle.
Mr Heron said he had been "through hell" after cold case detectives reopened the investigation and he was arrested and charged with the murder in 2005.
The case against him was dropped due to a lack of evidence and in 2020 a private investigator, working on his behalf, concluded a violent criminal on the run from prison may have been responsible for his wife's murder.
Ms Heron was from Glasgow but moved to England after divorcing Mr Cockburn's father. He was working as police officer in Glasgow when he was informed of his mother's death.
"It's something that just doesn't happen to you, it's something you see in the news that happens to other people," he said.
Missing jigsaw piece
Last week Durham Police said detectives are using new forensic techniques to review items recovered from Ms Heron's home.
Officers are also reviewing all information submitted by members of the public and have urged anyone who might know something from that day to get in touch.
"It might be that missing piece of the jigsaw that someone has sat on for all these years and might not realise its significance," Mr Cockburn said.
"Or otherwise it might be someone out there that has known something for the last 33 years and they just haven't come forward. I'd ask them to search their conscience to help put this matter to rest.
"I will always try and get it into the public eye to try and get that little missing piece," he said.
Det Chief Insp Craig Rudd, of Durham Constabulary's Major Crime Team, said that the investigation into the murder of Ann Heron remained open.
He added: "Ann's family have been left devastated by what happened, they deserve closure, and we will never give up trying to find who killed her."