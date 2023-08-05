Man seriously injured in assault after car crash
- Published
A man has been seriously injured after a disturbance involving several people in Paisley.
He was assaulted after a crash involving an Audi Q7 and a Ford Fiesta on Braehead Road at about 19:30 on Friday.
The Ford Fiesta was found on fire on nearby Grampian Avenue a short time later.
Police Scotland said the 29-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Det Sgt Jason Buxton of Paisley CID said: "We are carrying out inquiries door-to-door and examining the available CCTV as we work to establish the circumstances of this incident.
"I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard the disturbance or who may have seen either vehicle involved to let us know.
"We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area, either of the disturbance or from Grampian Avenue where the Fiesta was found on fire."