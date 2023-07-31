Murder inquiry launched after means death in Greenock
A murder inquiry has been launched following the death of a 37-year-old man in Greenock.
Police were called to Angus Road at about 21:50 on Sunday following reports of a disturbance involving three men.
All three men were taken to hospital. The 37-year-old was pronounced dead a short time later.
A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death and inquiries are ongoing. A post-mortem examination will be carried out.
The death is currently being treated as murder, and the man's next of kin have been made aware.
Police presence
Det Insp Ally Semple, of the major investigation team, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this very difficult time.
"I would like to reassure the local community that we believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider community.
"Extensive police inquiries are ongoing, and we have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation."
He added that there would be a continued police presence in the area and anyone with concerns should approach the officers.
"Officers are reviewing CCTV footage in the area, and door-to-door inquiries are also being carried out, Det Insp Semple said.
"I am appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch."