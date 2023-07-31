Appeal after girl, 12, sexually assaulted on Airdrie train
A 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man on a train to Airdrie.
She was travelling with her mother and sister on the Balloch to Airdrie service at 10.20 on Tuesday, 25 July.
The man was described as being white, of medium build and average height, with short greyish hair and wearing a black face mask which partially covered his face.
Officers from the British Transport Police are appealing for witnesses.
They believe believe a person sitting nearby may have witnessed the assault and want them to come forward to assist with their investigation.
The man is believed to have boarded the train at Dumbarton Central and got off at Old Kilpatrick Station.
He was wearing a black hooded jacket, black bottoms with a red stripe down the leg, and black Nike trainers. He was carrying a black bin liner and a black rucksack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police.