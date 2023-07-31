Man jailed for waterboarding woman with kettle
A man who abducted and waterboarded a woman in her Glasgow home with a kettle before stabbing her has been jailed for three years.
Christopher Hanratty, 30, targeted Jean Lindsay, 50, at the property in Parkhead on 24 September last year.
Hanratty forced his way in before bounding Miss Lindsay's ankles and wrists to a mattress cover.
Sheriff Paul Reid told him that the attack would have been "terrifying" for the victim.
On Monday, Hanratty pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to abducting Miss Lindsay to her severe injury and danger of life.
He also admitted possession of knives in a public place without a reasonable excuse or lawful authority.
The court heard the situation was initially friendly between the pair before an argument broke out.
Seconds later, Hanratty headbutted Miss Lindsay on the face before slapping her head and body.
Prosecutor Darren Harty said: "He then told her to lie down on a plastic mattress cover where he bound her ankles and wrists with masking tape.
"He continued to assault her and put a belt around her neck as well as a towel over her face.
"He waterboarded Miss Lindsay by pouring a kettle with warm water on her head on two separate occasions."
The court heard Hanratty asked her: "What way do you want to go? How do you want your body chopped up?"
He then struck Miss Lindsay on the back with a knife.
Stolen medication claims
The victim drifted in and out of consciousness and believed the assault lasted 24 hours.
She attended church two days later where her injuries were noticed by witnesses and police were called.
Miss Lindsay was found to have suffered bruising and wounds to her forehead, swelling and bruising to her nose as well as bruising around both eyes.
She also sustained a ligature mark on her neck, bruising to the right side of her cheek and back, a cut to her cheek, a wound to her thigh and swollen hands.
Philip Cohen, defending, told the court that the argument arose out of allegations that Miss Lindsay stole Hanratty's sister's medication.
The lawyer also said his client denied claims that the attack lasted 24 hours.
He added: "Given what he did, it can't be that long, the victim may have thought it was longer than what it was."