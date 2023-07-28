Glasgow scraps official Bonfire Night fireworks display
The official Bonfire Night fireworks display in Glasgow has been cancelled indefinitely.
Glasgow Life confirmed that it has no plans to stage a fireworks event this year or in the future.
It said it was focusing more on delivering winter and Christmas entertainment aimed at attracting visitors.
It will be the fourth year in a row that the popular event at Glasgow Green has not gone ahead.
The display was cancelled due to Covid in 2020 and COP26 in 2021 but no reason was given for its cancellation last year.
Glasgow Life, which runs culture and leisure services for Glasgow City Council, said it was now looking forward to unveiling its plans for Christmas.
A spokesperson added: "In recent years we have focussed on delivery of winter and Christmas entertainment aimed at attracting visitors who will also enjoy Glasgow's shopping, entertainment and nightlife sectors across several weeks in the lead-up to and during the festive period.
"We haven't staged a fireworks event in recent years and have no current plan to do so this year or in the future."
The annual fireworks display which traditionally signals the end of the Edinburgh International Festival will also not take place this year.
Other UK councils, including Manchester and Leeds, have scrapped fireworks displays in the past due to financial pressures.