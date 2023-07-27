Kyle Zybilowicz 'murdered with knife and scissors' in flat
A man has appeared in court accused of murdering Kyle Zybilowicz with a knife and scissors in a Glasgow tower block.
Darren McDade, 33, allegedly assaulted the 29-year-old in a flat in Dumbreck Court on 23 July.
Mr Zybilowicz's body was found at the property the next afternoon.
Court papers state Mr McDade repeatedly struck him with a knife and a pair of scissors or another implement. He is also accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice.
The charge says he removed a weapon from the flat on Dumbreck Court and disposed of it.
It is further claimed that Mr McDade burned items of clothing and did this with intent to pervert the course of justice.
He made no plea through his lawyer Kevin Corr at a private hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
He was remanded in custody and committed for further examination by Sheriff Tom Hughes.
Mr McDade will appear at court again within the next eight days.