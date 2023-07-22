Motorcyclist, 67, killed in A85 crash in Argyll and Bute
A 67-year-old motorcyclist has died after a one-vehicle crash in Argyll and Bute.
Police Scotland said the accident happened on the A85 between Dalmally and Tyndrum at about 16:10 on Friday.
The man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was riding a grey Kawasaki ZR1000 motorcycle.
A force spokesman said the road was closed for nine hours to allow investigations to be carried out at the scene.
Sgt Brian Simpson said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
"I am appealing to anyone in the area at the time who saw what happened and not already spoken to officers to get in touch."
He also urged anyone with dash cam footage to contact officers.
