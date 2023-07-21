Men admit attempted murder that left dog shot dead
- Published
Two men have admitted an attempted murder in Lanarkshire that left a passer-by hurt and her dog shot dead.
Reece Govan, 27, and Bran Gallacher, 26, attacked Marc McDermott in Dullatur, Cumbernauld in January 2020.
The High Court in Glasgow heard that Govan targeted Mr McDermott, 31, with a shotgun and Gallacher used a machete.
Dog walker Michelle Butler, 56, was caught in the crossfire. Her pet Maltichon Henry died after being struck with 25 shotgun pellets.
Ms Butler sustained a hand injury in the incident.
Mr McDermott survived the attack, but needed hospital treatment for a wound to his back.
Govan and Gallacher had been due to stand trial, but both instead admitted attempting to murder Mr McDermott.
Govan also admitted shooting the gun that struck Ms Butler and Henry.
The High Court in Glasgow heard that Mr McDermott was attacked after arriving home at about 19:00 on 23 January 2020.
Govan, Gallacher and a third man jumped out of a car and chased Mr McDermott down a lane.
Mr McDermott was struck on the shoulder with the machete then shot in the back.
Despite being wounded and bleeding, Mr McDermott continued to try and escape.
The court heard Ms Butler and Henry had been nearby when a second shot was fired.
She recalled seeing the gunman raising the weapon but said he "looked like a child trying to lift something heavy".
Attackers fled
Ms Butler told officers investigating the shooting: "Although I think he was aiming at the guy who was on my side, it came left and was aiming more to where I was with Henry.
"Then I heard another bang, similar to the one seconds before hand."
After hearing Henry squeal, Ms Butler scooped up her pet and ran off before being helped by a passing driver.
Prosecutor John McElroy said: "She realised that, while she had a relatively minor injury to her hand, her dog had been struck by the majority of the discharged shotgun pellets and had died."
The attackers fled and Mr McDermott was taken to hospital.
Gallacher was previously jailed for 10 years in 2015. He was involved in the killing of young father Stephen McGinlay in a busy street in Glasgow's St George's Cross in 2014.
Govan had been jailed previously in August 2016, but was freed on licence in November 2018.
The men were remanded in custody and will be sentenced next month.