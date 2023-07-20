Repairs to MV Hebridean Isles delayed by five more weeks
Ferry passengers are facing further disruption after CalMac announced a five-week delay to repairs of a ship.
The ferry operator said attempts to fix manoeuvrability issues with the MV Hebridean Isles had been unsuccessful.
It means the MV Isle of Arran will remain on the Islay route alongside the MV Finlaggan. Ardrossan-Brodick will continue to be served by the MV Caledonian Isles and MV Alfred.
The Campbeltown ferry service will now be cancelled until the 24th of August.
MV Hebridean Isles was initially expected to return to serve the Islay route in early June.
Repairs to the vessel had a knock-on effect across CalMac's network.
The 38-year-old ferry has now been out of action since mid-February following persistent problems with its propellers.
Robert Morrison, operations director for CalMac, said that his team was working to minimise disruption.
"We are not currently in a position where the Hebridean Isles can return to service," he said.
"This is very disappointing news, and I apologise to our customers and communities.
"We have started a detailed review of options for further investigation and maintenance, and the outcome of this review will be discussed internally as a matter of priority."