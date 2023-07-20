Killer who bound and gagged disabled victim jailed for 18 years
A man who murdered a disabled man, leaving him bound and gagged in his Glasgow home, has been jailed.
Mark McConville, 39, tied William Duncan, 55, around his arms and wrists before stuffing a sock in his mouth and suffocating him with a pillow.
Mr Duncan, who used a crutch after having a leg amputated, was found dead in the city's Sandyhills on 3 February.
McConville was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in jail at the High Court in Glasgow.
He had maintained his his innocence and prosecutors told the court it was not known why the murder was committed.
Forced entry
Judge Lord Armstrong told McConville: "You tied a ligature around his [Mr Duncan's] arms and wrists, restraining him.
"You inserted a sock into his mouth to gag him and secured it with a further ligature.
"A pillow was put over his head causing him to suffocate and die."
Judge Lord Armstrong added the victim was a vulnerable person who lived alone in his own home where he was "entitled to feel secure".
Jurors heard how police forced entry to Mr Duncan's home after concerns were reported to them and found him lying face down on a bed.
McConville's DNA was discovered on Mr Duncan's top, which the court heard could have been caused by him picking up or dragging his victim.
It was also found on laces used to bind Mr Duncan, as well as on the pillow.