Glasgow Subway to close for two days to test new trains
- Published
Glasgow's Subway is set to close for two Sundays over the next month for the testing of new trains.
Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) said the measure was necessary as they must complete 2,000 miles of fault-free running in the system.
The trains will be introduced to passenger service later this year as part of a £288m modernisation programme.
The operator said the testing would be carried out on 30 July and 20 August.
Mark Toner, SPT head of engineering, said: "This is the last stage in the critical train testing programme before the new trains can be introduced into passenger service.
"While the trains have been thoroughly tested both off-site at our dedicated train track and in the system at night, they now have to complete 2,000 miles in the system - that's about 308 times round the Subway - fault-free."
Fault-free run testing is standard practice for the introduction of any new trains.
If any problems emerge then then the odometer is reset and the train must complete 2,000 miles without incident.
SPT said it expected further closures would be necessary later in the year to install of new communications and signalling for the 17 new trains.
A shuttle bus service will operate between Govan Subway Station and Partick Interchange, to allow connections with ScotRail services and bus services.