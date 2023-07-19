Glasgow music venue the 13th Note to close after workers strike
- Published
A popular music venue in Glasgow has gone into liquidation after staff staged a strike over pay and safety concerns.
Owner of the 13th Note Jacqueline Fennessy said she was "devastated" at the venue closing after 21 years.
She claimed it had been "driven to insolvency" by Unite Hospitality, which represents some of its workers.
After the announcement, which will result in the loss of 18 jobs, the union accused her of "intimidation".
Unite Hospitality members last week staged a 48-hour strike and had planned to do so every weekend until 6 August.
The workers had hoped to secure better wages, improvements to health and safety and trade union recognition.
In a statement Ms Fennessy said: "Over more than two decades, we've played host to thousands of bands, performers, promoters and artists, while playing a significant role in the vibrant cultural scene of Glasgow.
"I'm devastated with the closure of a business I've cherished and loved along with the hundreds of loyal customers who frequented the Note, and I would like to thank everyone who has played a role in creating what was a vibrant Glasgow institution."
She added the challenges of running an independent hospitality venue after the pandemic and in the current financial climate were considerable.
But Ms Fennessy continued: "However, it has been the involvement of Unite Hospitality that has caused a drastic reduction in revenue that has forced our closure and the loss of all jobs at the 13th Note."
The 13th Note was closed last month by environmental health due to a mouse infestation, but was allowed to reopened within days.
Unite said staff would strike on weekends from 14 July unless "drastic improvements" were made.
However Ms Fennessy insisted there were no health and safety issues and that staff were being paid above the living wage.
Following news of the venue's closure, Unite said its members had been told they would get a weeks' wages.
It tweeted: "This is despite Ms Fennessy committing to pausing any redundancy until we met with ACAS today to resolve.
"This is trade union intimidation."