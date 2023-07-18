Murder victim's DNA found in bin at brother's home
- Published
DNA said to belong to a 16-year-old murder victim was found on clothing left in a bin outside the building where her brother was living, a court has heard.
Amber Gibson was found dead in Cadzow Glen in Hamilton in November 2021.
Connor Gibson, 20, is accused of sexually assaulting and murdering her. He denies the charges.
A jury was told a t-shirt and shorts described as belonging to Mr Gibson were recovered.
Blood matching Ms Gibson's DNA profile was found on the items, which were discovered in the bin outside the Blue Triangle housing project in Hamilton.
Trainers and a coat found in Room 1 of the project also had blood matching Amber's DNA profile.
Forensic biologist Alana Gunn told the trial at the High Court in Glasgow: "These findings could be explained if Mr Gibson had been involved in an assault on Amber Gibson and in further contact with Amber Gibson when she was bleeding."
Blood matching Amber's profile was also found on a mobile phone case and Mr Gibson's trainers.
Last week the court heard that Amber's brother's DNA was found on the garments she had worn.
Ms Gunn said, in her opinion, the forensic profile came from Mr Gibson's skin cells.
A jury was previously told that a forensic profile matching that of Stephen Corrigan, 45, was also found on the teenager's body.
He is accused of finding Amber's dead body, touching her inappropriately, hiding her body in bushes and branches and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
He denies all the charges.
Ms Gunn told the court that Mr Corrigan's DNA was found on 39 areas of Amber's dead body.
She concluded in her findings - based on his DNA on the body and from the clothes found at Cadzow Glen - that it was more likely that Mr Corrigan had been in direct contact with Ms Gibson when she was unclothed.
Ms Gunn also said said her findings were not consistent with Mr Corrigan's explanation that he had not had any contact with Amber.
When asked about why his DNA was found on the teenager's body, Mr Corrigan told police in an interview that sometime around or before July 2021 he had urinated in bushes in Cadzow Glen.
Ms Gunn said DNA may have been deposited from cellular matter which is sometimes found in urine.
But once urine had been deposited there had been "a lot of weather" and she would expect it would not be recoverable "four or five months later".
The court heard Amber's body was found on 28 November 2021.
The trial, before Lord Mulholland, continues.