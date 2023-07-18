Glasgow bar re-instates Real Living Wage after dispute
Staff at a Glasgow west end bar and restaurant have had their hourly pay restored to the Real Living Wage after it was lowered, according to a union.
Unite said Brel staff had their hourly pay lowered to £10.42 - the National Minimum Wage - in March.
The Ashton Lane bar is owned by itison, who disputed claims of a pay cut in June.
Itison has now increased its hourly rate back to the Real Living Wage of £10.90 after a "financial review".
The company previously said the pay model of £10.42 an hour topped up with a new service charge was more "sustainable".
They said it would "protect jobs" going forward.
In April, £10.42 became the national minimum hourly wage for people over the age of 23.
The Real Living Wage is £10.90 an hour for all workers over 18 in the UK.
Brel said its front of house team received an average of £13.14 per hour from the new pay model on the lower hourly rate between April and June this year.
And it added staff earned £11.50 an hour when they were previously paid the Real Living Wage plus tips.
But workers disputed the pay change when they were informed of it in March.
They said lowering the hourly base rate had forced some staff to make "difficult decisions with living situations and quality of life".
They argued that tips should not be used to top up a lower hourly wage, as they were optional top-ups from the customer.
Staff said gratuities were variable and not guaranteed.
'Repair the trust'
A spokesperson for itison venues said: "Unite Hospitality issued a series of social media posts on Monday regarding itison venues.
"The posts are factually incorrect and misleading. Unite Hospitality had no involvement in any change of pay at Brel or any of our other venues.
"We are taking legal action against Unite for prior factually incorrect social media posts which are damaging to our business and team members who work there.
"We're delighted to be at the forefront of pay and benefits in the hospitality industry and will continue to strive for what is in the interests of our teams and business."
Bryan Simpson, lead hospitality organiser for Unite, said: "We're pleased that itison venues have listened to our members (who make up the majority of the workforce) and will now be paying the Real Living Wage rate of £10.90.
"We are concerned to read that this enhanced pay rate will only apply to current staff and not new staff, with a 4-6 month probationary period and that the company doesn't intend on becoming an accredited living wage employer.
"We would urge the company to pay the Real Living Wage to all workers and to become an accredited real living wage employer with the Living Wage Foundation so that they can repair the trust and reputation that has been damaged by their decision in March with workers and customers alike."