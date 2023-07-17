Seven people need treatment after Glasgow flat fire
- Published
Seven people have required treatment after a flat fire in Glasgow.
Firefighters found the first floor tenement flat in Dennistoun "well alight" after being called out on Monday afternoon.
The street was taped off while four crews fought to extinguish the blaze in Bathgate Street.
A number of people were referred to Glasgow Infirmary for medical care but no-one was thought to have been seriously injured.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Three male and one female casualty were handed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and taken to Glasgow Infirmary for precautionary checks and a further three casualties were discharged on scene.