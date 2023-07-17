Woman, 77, dies three weeks after crash in Cumbernauld
- Published
Detectives have issued an appeal for witnesses after a woman died in hospital three weeks after a two-vehicle crash in North Lanarkshire.
Margaret Allan, 77, was critically injured when her red Peugeot 108 was involved in a collision with a Ford Mondeo Titanium.
The crash happened at about 15:05 on 15 June at the Condorrat Ring Road in Cumbernauld.
Police Scotland said Ms Allen died in Glasgow Royal Infirmary on 6 July.
On Monday officers confirmed the 29-year old Mondeo driver had been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
He was not injured the crash.
A 10-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the Peugeot, was taken to University Hospital Monklands but was later discharged.
Officers said inquires were ongoing ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
Sgt Andrew Coutts said: "My thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died following this incident.
"We know from inquiries so far that the road was busy at the time and a lot of people will have witnessed the crash.
"I would urge anyone with information or who saw the vehicles prior to the crash to get in touch with us."