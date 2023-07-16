Girl, 4, dies after being found unresponsive at house in Stranraer
- Published
A four-year-old girl has died after being found "unresponsive" in Dumfries and Galloway.
Police are investigating the unexplained death after being called to a house in Stranraer on Sunday.
The young girl was taken to hospital where she later died.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Around 06:10 on Sunday 16 July, officers were called to a report of an unresponsive child at an address on Eastwood Avenue, Stranraer.
"Emergency services attended and the four-year-old girl was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of death, which is currently being treated as unexplained."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.