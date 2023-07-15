In pictures: Glasgow's Pride Mardi Gla

Staff from the Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice in GlasgowRhona Baillie
Staff from the Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice in Glasgow look the part

Organisers said this year's annual Mardi Gla Pride event in Glasgow was the largest ever.

They claimed almost 50,000 people joined the parade through the city on Saturday.

Last year's event hosted 21,000 supporters.

The parade from Glasgow Green to George Square in the city was estimated to be close to a mile long.

Official "Queen of Pride 2023" singer Horse McDonald told BBC Scotland she had been looking forward to the event.

"I'm really excited to have this honour after all the years of being involved," she said. "To be queen of pride - it's just thrilling.

"It feels like I have nothing to be afraid of any more."

This year's theme was women.

Ms McDonald added: "Whatever way you identify as a woman, that is absolutely fine and everyone is embraced in the LGBTQ+ community. When we all come together in this situation we feel safe, and we can celebrate and also protest."

The event has grown significantly since its return in 2021 after a Covid break. The 2019 march involved 10,000 participants.

Here is a selection of images from the parade.

Bikers show their support for the Pride movement
Peter Climie
Drag queen Cherry West flies the Pride flag on one of the parade's floats
Peter Climie
The Mardi Gla parade went from Glasgow Green to George Square in Glasgow
Howdy - participants dressed for the annual event
Some went all out in the costume department
Michal Wachowski
The city centre was a sea of rainbows
Michal Wachowski
Michal Wachowski joined other Celtic FC supporters who were cheering on the Mardi Gla
Michal Wachowski
Celtic Football Club was one of the organisations showing their pride colours
Michal Wachowski
Church groups and charities also joined in the march to George Square

