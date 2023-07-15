In pictures: Glasgow's Pride Mardi Gla
Organisers said this year's annual Mardi Gla Pride event in Glasgow was the largest ever.
They claimed almost 50,000 people joined the parade through the city on Saturday.
Last year's event hosted 21,000 supporters.
The parade from Glasgow Green to George Square in the city was estimated to be close to a mile long.
Official "Queen of Pride 2023" singer Horse McDonald told BBC Scotland she had been looking forward to the event.
"I'm really excited to have this honour after all the years of being involved," she said. "To be queen of pride - it's just thrilling.
"It feels like I have nothing to be afraid of any more."
This year's theme was women.
Ms McDonald added: "Whatever way you identify as a woman, that is absolutely fine and everyone is embraced in the LGBTQ+ community. When we all come together in this situation we feel safe, and we can celebrate and also protest."
The event has grown significantly since its return in 2021 after a Covid break. The 2019 march involved 10,000 participants.
Here is a selection of images from the parade.
