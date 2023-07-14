Amber Gibson murder trial told brother's DNA found on body
DNA found on the body of a 16-year-old girl who was killed in a Lanarkshire park matches that of her brother, a trial has heard.
Connor Gibson, 20, is accused of sexually assaulting and murdering Amber Gibson in Cadzow Glen, Hamilton, in November 2021.
A jury was told the DNA of 44-year-old Stephen Corrigan was also found on her body. He is accused of trying to defeat the ends of justice.
Both men deny the charges.
Forensic biologist Alana Gunn told the trial at Glasgow High Court that the DNA was "one billion times more likely" to have come from the two men than any other individuals.
Miss Gunn told jurors that a pair of shorts used by Amber as underwear was examined.
She stated that there was a "mixed" DNA profile on the inside front and waistband.
Jurors heard that Connor Gibson's DNA was recovered on "intimate areas" of Amber's body including her buttocks, inner thigh and legs.
Miss Gunn said there was "contact blood staining" on the straps of Amber's bra. She said this could have come from Mr Gibson's bleeding hand.
Stephen Corrigan's DNA was found in 39 samples taken from Amber's body, including her bra and intimate areas.
It is claimed that he found her body, but rather than alert police, he inappropriately touched her and then hid her remains under bushes.
Mr Corrigan has lodged a special defence claiming he was elsewhere at the time.
The trial before Lord Mulholland continues.