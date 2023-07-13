Legionella found in Paisley hospital's water supply
A Scottish hospital has been forced to remove patients from two wards after traces of a dangerous bacteria were found in the water supply.
Legionella has been found in the water supply of two wards at Paisley's Royal Alexandra Hospital (RAH), following testing.
The bacteria can cause Legionnaires' disease, a potentially serious type of pneumonia.
The health board has said no patients have been affected.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) confirmed steps were being taken to transfer the patients to other wards, to allow remedial work to be carried out.
Morag Gardner, Deputy Nurse Director Acute at NHSGGC, said: "I would like to emphasise that the appropriate action has been taken to ensure the best possible patient centred care continues to be provided."
The impacted areas, wards 27 and 36, offer care to the elderly.
Both wards are situated in a standalone building away from the main RAH site and there is no impact to the wider hospital.