Victorian prison 'ill-suited' to demands - inspector
- Published
Inspectors have called for a 100-year-old Victorian-style prison to be replaced due to concerns about the condition of the facility.
In a report, HM Inspectorate of Prisons for Scotland (HMIPS) called for a new prison estate to replace HMP Greenock, following a visit in March.
The report praised the staff, but said the building was "ill-suited" to the demands of a modern-day prison.
Last year, flooding in HMP Greenock forced the closure of 40 cells.
The impact of the flooding was still visible in some of the cells, and the health centre, according to the report.
Inspectors noted here had been "significant efforts" made to address dampness in the cells of the prison as well as the physical deterioration to other parts of infrastructure but questioned the "long-term durability" of the repairs.
The report stated: "There is still a compelling case for securing a modern replacement prison, preferably in the same locality.
"That might support a seamless transition of staff, and the excellent prison culture they have developed, into a prison designed for the 21st century and geared up to provide appropriate opportunities more easily for work and rehabilitative activity."
A previous inspection of the prison in 2021 also called for a replacement facility to be built.
HMP Greenock is a local community-facing prison, receiving offenders mainly from courts in Greenock, Campbeltown, Oban, Dunoon and surrounding Inverclyde and North Strathclyde areas.
It houses both male and female inmates.
The report, produced by HMIPS following a visit to the prison, assessed the prison as satisfactory and generally acceptable across seven areas.
'Heart-warming'
There was praise for staff who were called "undoubtedly" the facilities' "key assets". The report noted "heart-warming" examples of staff going the extra mile for prisoners in a caring and compassionate manner as well as the excellent relationships formed.
82% of prisoners in HMP Greenock said they were treated with respect by staff all or most of the time, while 79% felt their personal officer was very or quite helpful.
HMIPS said the prison's two Community Integration Units were "underused", which the organisation called a "missed opportunity" for the Scottish Prison Service (SPS). Arran and Bute halls were opened at the prison in 2014 to help ensure a smoother transition from custody to community for prisoners.
During the visit, inspectors came across two examples of clear discrimination at HMP Greenock which were then escalated to the SPS. The report also raised concerns about the lack of interpreters for foreign prisoners.
Despite this, 84% of prisoners said they felt safe all or most of the time within the prison.
HMP Greenock was built between 1907 and 1910, and is made up of five residential areas.
The SPS owns a replacement site for HMP Greenock but there is no starting date for the project.
A SPS spokesperson said the report "highlights many areas of good practice" but they recognised there was more to do in terms of "progression, infrastructure and work opportunities".
The spokesperson added: "It is pleasing to see recognition for work made to address areas of dampness, and our plans for significant investment in improvements over the next three years."