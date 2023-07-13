Amber Niven died from neck compression, court told
A 16-year-old girl found dead in a park died from compression to her neck, a murder trial has heard.
Consultant forensic pathologist Gemma Kemp told the High Court in Glasgow that Amber Niven's body was covered by a bush or trees and was caked in mud.
Connor Gibson, 20, denies sexually assaulting and murdering his sister in Hamilton in November 2021.
Her body was discovered in Cadzow Glen in the Lanarkshire town days after she was last seen.
Dr Kemp told the court that Ms Niven also suffered significant blunt force trauma to her head.
She said this was likely caused by multiple blows because of the large area of injuries, and they were likely to have been enough to knock her unconscious.
On day six of the murder trial, the court also heard about damage to Ms Niven's clothing which was found near her body.
Forensic scientist Lisa Gray said damage to the teenager's bra rendered it unwearable and appeared "recent in nature".
She said in her opinion the damage was a result of pulling at the bra from the front of it.
The right strap was completely detached, while the hook fastening had been torn off and was missing.
A grey blood-stained, v-neck crop top found in undergrowth near Ms Niven's body was extensively the torn, the court was told.
Jogging trousers and a black jacket, which were both mud-stained, were also found damaged.
Ms Gray said she believed the damage to those garments were caused by a dragging action.
Co-accused
Another man, Stephen Corrigan, 44, is also on trial in relation to the circumstances surrounding the discovery of Amber's remains.
It is claimed Mr Corrigan found her body, but rather than alert police he inappropriately touched her and then hid her remains under bushes and branches.
He is accused of a breach of the peace and trying to defeat the ends of justice. Mr Corrigan has lodged a special defence of alibi saying he was elsewhere at the time.
Both men deny all the charges against them and the trial continues.