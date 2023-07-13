Kilmarnock kit pays tribute to inventor of penicillin
Kilmarnock Football Club has unveiled a new away kit inspired by the discovery of penicillin, which was made by a scientist who studied in the East Ayrshire town.
The world's first antibiotic was discovered by Sir Alexander Fleming in 1928.
He is one of two Nobel Prize winners educated at Kilmarnock Academy.
The East Ayrshire school matches Eton College in its number of Nobel laureate graduates.
The away jersey shows the chemical make-up of penicillin in bright blue on the new crimson red kit.
It was designed in partnership with sportswear brand Hummel UK to inspire young people in the town to "embrace innovation".
The world-renowned scientist was born in Darvel and went to school in Kilmarnock before pursuing a degree in London.
After discovering the pivotal medication, he first used penicillin to treat streptococcal meningitis in 1942.
Fleming was knighted for his achievements in 1944 and awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine the following year.
It was shared with his fellow researchers Howard Florey and Ernst Boris Chain.
Gregg McEwan, the general manager of Kilmarnock FC, said: "Kilmarnock is a town with an illustrious history of nurturing world-renowned talent.
"As a club, we're proud to have the platform to showcase our community's incredible contribution to modern society.
"The story behind this season's away kit will allow us to continue inspiring the next generation as part of our ongoing engagement with school pupils, in addition to evolving the relationship with valued charity partners.
"Ultimately, it will support our strive to ensure youngsters across the region are proud of both their community and local football club."
A percentage of sales from the jersey will go to the Crosshouse Children's Fund which supports the treatment of babies, children and young adults across Ayrshire.
And eight recycled plastic bottles are used to make each of the new Kilmarnock away tops.
The new strip will go on sale on Friday.