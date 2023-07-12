Amber Niven murder trial told bra footprint was forensic match
A footprint on a teenager's bra found buried near her body matched a pair of trainers taken from her brother, a murder trial has heard.
Connor Gibson, 20, had his Adidas trainers seized from his home and analysed by a forensic scientist.
He denies sexually assaulting and murdering his sister, Amber Niven in Hamilton in November 2021.
The 16-year-old's body was found in Cadzow Glen in the Lanarkshire town, days after she was last seen.
Jurors at the High Court in Glasgow were told that the marking on her bra had an "agreement in pattern" with Mr Gibson's trainers.
Forensic scientist Laura Wilcock told the court that she had analysed the footwear and the mark on the bra.
She suggested that the mark had been made while the bra was not being worn.
The trial also heard that Mr Gibson's co-accused Stephen Corrigan - who is alleged to have found Amber's body - told police he had never met her.
He said that he was "shocked" to hear his DNA was found in more then 26 places - including intimate areas of Amber's body.
Mr Corrigan, 44, suggested his DNA was in the area as he may have done the toilet in the bushes on a previous visit.
'Chilling out'
Det Insp Stephen McGrath told jurors that he had conducted a two-hour interview with Mr Corrigan in January 2022.
He claimed the co-accused, of Blantyre, Lanarkshire, remembered the weekend of the alleged murder, but stated that he had spent it at his father's home.
Det Insp McGrath asked Mr Corrigan to explain why a forensic scientist had found his DNA at the scene.
He replied that he may have relieved himself in bushes while "chilling out on the grass."
Mr Corrigan also said he did not go to Hamilton at all that weekend.
It is claimed he found Amber's body but, rather than alert police, he inappropriately touched her and then hid her remains under bushes and branches.
He is accused of a breach of the peace and trying to defeat the ends of justice. Mr Corrigan has lodged a special defence of alibi saying he was elsewhere at the time.
Both accused deny all the charges against them.
The trial, before Judge Lord Mulholland, continues.