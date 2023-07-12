Firefighters tackle blaze at former cinema in Glasgow
- Published
More than 40 firefighters have tackled a large blaze at a former cinema on the south side of Glasgow.
The fire broke out in the derelict building, which is the former White Elephant Cinema, on Kilmarnock Road in the Shawlands area of the city.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said nine fire engines were dispatched to the scene when the alarm was raised just before 19:00 on Tuesday.
Nearby businesses were evacuated and there were no reported casualties.