Thieves target musician's crashed car
- Published
A musician who survived a car crash on her way to a festival returned to the wrecked vehicle to discovered a treasured ukulele had been stolen.
Melissa Bradd was with a friend when her Skoda skidded off the A760 near Lochwinnoch, Renfrewshire, ending up on its side in a ditch last month.
The pair had to climb out of the car to safety and were helped by passers-by.
Ms Bradd, 41, returned to the car three days later after attending the Kelburn Garden Party in Ayrshire.
She had believed the vehicle was secure after the emergency services handed her the car keys.
When she returned she noticed a duvet and other items scattered a distance from the crash site.
She recalled experiencing a "sinking feeling" and was also taken aback by quite how bad the accident was.
Among the many items taken from the crashed car were Ms Bradd's ukulele, which she has owned for 10 years.
She told BBC Scotland: "That ukulele has been to so many different countries, it's been to the Balkans.
"I've been really privileged to be part of a music camp for children who had come through the 90s conflicts and also experiencing the secondary trauma from that and I've had it at a project when I was working with Ukrainian children in Edinburgh, they were playing on it."
Ms Bradd describes the instrument as one of "connectivity" which has brought joy and described its theft as a "mindless act."
She said the other items which were stolen included a large gong, sleeping bags and a tent.
Her laptop, which contains all her university coursework for her music and environment masters degree, musical compositions and cherished family photographs were also taken.
Ms Bradd did manage to crawl into the car to retrieve clothing but believes the value of all the stolen items is around £6,000.
To make matters worse she doesn't have a permanent home at the moment and she said her life was in the car.
Ms Bradd said friends told her those responsible "don't know whether you are still alive or not or lying in a hospital".
Police Scotland said it received a report on 3 July of "several items" stolen from a car, following a crash on the A760.
A spokesperson said the theft was thought to have occurred sometime between 17:40 on Friday 30 June - the day of the crash - and 14:40 on Monday 3 July.